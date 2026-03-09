Russian spokesman says “Putin is correct” as he warns “end of the world is upon us”

Warnings about a potential Third World War have moved from the fringes of political debate into mainstream discussion.

Conflicts in Ukraine, rising tensions between major powers, and a new war in the Middle East have intensified fears that the global order is entering a dangerous phase.

Those concerns have grown even stronger after the United States launched a major military campaign against Iran, triggering regional retaliation and economic shockwaves around the world.

Analysts warn the conflict could destabilise global energy markets and widen into a broader confrontation between rival powers.

Apocalyptic warning

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the world appears to be facing an unprecedented crisis.

Speaking after major US and Israeli strikes on Iran, Peskov suggested that the current global situation resembles a catastrophic turning point.

“There have been worse things in human history….but we weren’t alive then, so it seems to us that the end of the world is upon us,” he said.

According to the Daily Star, the Kremlin described the current geopolitical situation as a “perfect storm.”

Criticism of global order

Peskov also argued that the system of international law has effectively collapsed.

“To be honest, I don’t even understand how anyone can call on others to follow the norms and principles of international law. It no longer exists,” he said.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the current global crisis shows that no clear legal framework now governs international relations.

“It is unlikely that anyone can now formulate what law has replaced international law….No one can provide a clear definition,” Peskov said.

Support for Putin

Peskov also defended the Russian president’s worldview during his comments.

“Therefore, Putin is correct. Against the backdrop of this perfect storm that has now begun, we need to focus on ourselves, our interests, and our potential,” he stated.

The comments came amid rising tensions between Russia and the West following the latest escalation in the Middle East.

Escalation continues

Meanwhile, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to generate new incidents.

According to the Daily Star, Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the Akron chemical plant in Veliky Novgorod, a facility linked to explosives production.

Other drones were also reported over Sochi, a resort city on the Black Sea where Putin is said to own a residence.

Sources: Daily Star