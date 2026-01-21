Lamborghini posts record car sales in 2025

Lamborghini ended the year with its strongest performance on record.

While much of the global car industry struggled through 2025, one luxury brand moved in the opposite direction.

Even in smaller markets, the Italian manufacturer saw growth that surprised industry watchers.

Record deliveries

Lamborghini delivered 10,747 vehicles worldwide in 2025, marking the highest total in the company’s history.

By mass-market standards the figure remains small, but for the supercar maker it represents a significant milestone.

The company said its order book also reached a record size, underscoring continued demand despite wider instability in the automotive sector.

Most deliveries came from the EMEA region, which includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa. That area accounted for 4,650 cars over the year.

Key models

Lamborghini has not released a detailed breakdown of sales by model globally. However, the company acknowledged that the Urus SUV and the V12-powered Revuelto played a “decisive role” in its financial performance.

The Urus continues to attract buyers looking for a high-performance SUV, while the Revuelto represents the brand’s flagship offering.

Together, the two models helped support Lamborghini’s record year.

Predicting Lamborghini’s future remains difficult without access to detailed financial data. What is clear is that the company is adjusting its long-term plans.

Lamborghini has confirmed that it has paused development of a fully electric SUV. The model is still planned, but it will not arrive as a pure electric vehicle.

For now, the brand appears focused on building on its strongest year yet, even as the broader car industry faces ongoing challenges.

Sources: Lamborghini statements, Boosted