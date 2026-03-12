Ukraine tests beam weapon that cuts Russian drone cables

Ukraine is reportedly experimenting with a new anti-drone system that could change how aerial threats are neutralized on the battlefield. Early footage suggests the weapon disables enemy drones using a directed beam rather than conventional missiles or gunfire.

The system appears designed to silently disrupt Russian drones without destroying them in an explosion, according to reports cited by Ziarre.com.

Ukrainian journalist Andriy Chaplienko shared video showing what he described as the weapon in action during combat.

Cutting the control link

According to Chaplienko, the device targets fiber-optic cables used by certain Russian drones to maintain a connection with their operator.

In the footage, a beam of light appears to sever the cable controlling a so-called “standby drone.”

Once the cable is cut, the drone immediately loses communication with its operator and becomes unusable.

The unusual spherical shape visible in the video is believed to be a visual effect caused by the camera and viewing angle rather than the true form of the beam.

Experimental laser project

Reports from The Atlantic previously described a Ukrainian prototype laser system known as Sunray.

The project is part of a broader initiative to develop new domestic air defense technologies.

According to the report, the system could neutralize drones from a distance almost silently, making it potentially useful against the growing threat of unmanned aerial vehicles on the battlefield.

Compact and low-cost

One of the system’s advantages is its relatively small size.

The installation is reportedly compact enough to be transported in the back of a pickup truck.

During testing, the device is said to have detected and neutralized drones within seconds without loud noise or visible flashes.

If proven effective, the technology could offer a cheaper alternative to traditional air defense systems.

The reported cost of the Ukrainian system is estimated at several hundred thousand dollars, far lower than some Western laser systems such as the US HELIOS, which can cost tens of millions of dollars.

Sources: Ziarre.com, The Atlantic