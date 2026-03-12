Drone attack in Iraq highlights growing Iran–Russia military alignment

Concerns over the security of global energy routes intensified this week as fighting in the Middle East spilled into Iraq. Western officials say the latest attack highlights how rapidly the conflict is spreading across the region.

Attention has focused particularly on the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil trade passes.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey warned that instability around the strait could push energy prices higher and increase pressure on global markets, writes the Daily Mail.

“Nobody wants a situation where the Strait of Hormuz is closed… Nobody except Putin,” he said, arguing that rising oil prices would financially benefit Russia as it continues its war in Ukraine.

The overnight attack on a coalition military base in Iraq has now added a new flashpoint to those concerns.

Drone strike in Iraq

Late Wednesday night local time, a facility used by British and coalition forces near Erbil was targeted by a swarm of Iranian drones, according to the British newspaper.

Several drones detonated inside the base, starting fires in multiple areas of the compound, while air defence systems intercepted others before impact.

British personnel were not reported injured, but several US service members sustained injuries during the attack. Officials said the injuries were not considered serious.

The base is part of the international coalition presence in Iraq, where Western forces continue supporting Iraqi security operations and monitoring militant activity. The installation near Erbil has long served as a logistical and operational hub for coalition missions in the region.

Military briefings to UK officials say that RAF aircraft were conducting operations across parts of the Middle East during the night, including missions over Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Security analysts note that drone swarm attacks are becoming a common tactic in modern warfare because large numbers of small drones can overwhelm traditional air-defence systems.

Suspected Russia links

During a visit to the UK’s Permanent Joint Headquarters at RAF Northwood, Healey said investigators were examining fragments from previous incidents to determine whether foreign technology may have played a role.

“At the moment, we’re taking part in analysing the drone that struck the hangar at Akrotiri for any evidence of Russian or any other foreign components and parts,” he said.

Healey also pointed to similarities between Iranian drone tactics and those used by Russian forces in Ukraine.

“We have seen this axis of aggression, with Russia firing 60,000 drones into Ukraine. We have seen the same tactics by Iran,” he said.

UK defence officials said preliminary assessments into the attack and its origins were continuing.

“Every conflict has to come to an end and to a conclusion,” Healey added. “Every politician I have ever met has recognised they cannot solve problems fully with military action.”

