Australia sends missiles and Wedgetail aircraft to UAE

Australia has announced a new defense package for the United Arab Emirates as tensions rise in the Middle East. The support is intended to strengthen the country’s ability to detect and counter aerial threats linked to Iranian attacks.

Others are reading now

Canberra confirmed it will supply AIM-120 medium-range air-to-air missiles and deploy an E-7A Wedgetail airborne early warning and control aircraft, according to reporting by WPTech citing Defense Express.

Officials say the move is partly aimed at protecting Australian citizens living in the region.

Protecting airspace

Defense Express reports that roughly 24,000 Australians live in the UAE and about 115,000 across the wider region.

The UAE has recently faced attacks involving Iranian drones and ballistic missiles.

The E-7A Wedgetail aircraft is designed to provide airborne surveillance, allowing operators to detect targets and coordinate defensive responses.

Also read

By improving early detection and tracking, the system could help strengthen the UAE’s air defense network.

Missile deployment

The package also includes AIM-120 air-to-air missiles, which could be used to intercept drones threatening the country’s airspace.

Defense Express noted that Australia is likely providing older versions from its inventory, possibly the AIM-120B model.

Although the missile is capable of engaging advanced aircraft, using it against relatively inexpensive drones can be costly. New export versions of the weapon can cost close to $3 million each.

Wider defense efforts

The assistance comes as regional partners seek ways to counter Iranian-designed drones, including the Shahed-136.

Also read

Defense Express reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also mentioned sending teams of specialists to the Middle East, including the UAE, to help develop interceptor drones designed to counter such threats at a lower cost.

The UAE already operates various air defense systems, including Russian-made Pantsir-S1 units and the US-built THAAD missile defense system.

Sources: WPTech, Defense Express