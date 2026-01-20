Opel shelves comeback plans

Opel drops revival of iconic Manta.

Others are reading now

It was once teased as a stylish return for one of Germany’s most iconic cars.

Years later, the excitement has quietly faded, and expectations around a revival have been reset once again.

Opel unveiled a striking Manta coupé concept in 2021, fueling speculation that the cult model would finally make a comeback.

But according to German media outlet Heise, those plans are no longer active. Opel initially shifted course in 2024, considering a Manta reborn as an SUV rather than a coupé.

That idea has now also been abandoned.

Also read

Strategy shift

Heise reports that Opel CEO Florian Hüettl has redirected the company’s focus toward models with high sales potential. Rather than niche or emotional projects, the brand is prioritizing vehicles that can deliver volume in its strongest markets.

Sports cars, including a revived Manta, are not seen as part of that strategy in the near term. While Stellantis already has the electric platforms and technology that could support such a model, Opel has chosen not to act.

Hüettl has stressed that the Manta project has not been formally canceled, but offered little clarity beyond that.

Internal only

Speaking about the iconic nameplate, Hüettl said the Manta “still exists internally at Opel,” according to Heise.

He did not elaborate on what form that internal status takes, or whether it involves design studies, branding discussions or long-term planning.

Also read

Any potential revival, he suggested, would depend on Opel achieving stable finances and a secure market position.

Even then, no timeline has been outlined, with any serious consideration unlikely before 2030.

Sources: Heise