Small boosts in daily movement may have big benefits for longevity

The analysis included more than 40,000 participants from the United States, Norway and Sweden.

Exercise advice often centers on big targets, such as 10,000 steps a day or 150 minutes of activity each week.

For many people, especially those who are least active, those goals can feel overwhelming.

Researchers behind a new study decided to look at something more realistic.

What if people simply moved a little more, even just five extra minutes a day?

A study focused on small, realistic shifts

Instead of measuring who met ideal exercise benchmarks, scientists explored what might happen if people made modest increases in activity.

The findings were published in The Lancet.

Researchers combined and reanalyzed data from several large studies.

Their aim was to understand the population-wide impact of very small behavioral changes.

Data from tens of thousands of adults

A separate review looked at nearly 95,000 participants in the United Kingdom.

By pooling individual-level data, researchers could model potential outcomes more precisely.

This approach allowed them to estimate how small changes might affect death rates.

What researchers measured

The team focused on moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.

That means activities that raise your heart rate and make you breathe harder.

They also examined total sedentary time, the number of hours people spent sitting each day.

Both movement and sitting patterns were included in their projections.

Two different scenarios

Researchers modeled two main situations.

In the first, they looked at the least active 20% of participants and asked what might happen if this group moved slightly more.

In the second, they estimated what would occur if nearly everyone except the most active 20% increased their activity.

These scenarios helped show both high-risk and population-wide effects.

Five extra minutes among the least active

Among the least active participants, adding just five minutes a day of moderate-to-vigorous activity was estimated to prevent about 6% of deaths.

For people starting from very low activity levels, even a small increase represented a significant relative change.

The findings suggest that benefits begin at surprisingly low levels of movement.

Small shifts may have outsized effects for those at highest risk.

Broader changes, bigger impact

When the same five-minute increase was applied to nearly everyone except the most active group, the projected benefit grew.

Researchers estimated that about 10% of deaths could be prevented in this broader scenario.

That highlights how modest improvements, when widely adopted, can translate into major public health gains.

Reducing sedentary time also helps

The study did not only examine exercise.

Researchers also modeled what would happen if people reduced daily sitting time.

Cutting 30 minutes of sedentary time among the least active was linked to preventing about 3% of deaths.

Applied more broadly, that same reduction was associated with preventing about 7% of deaths.

Consistent with decades of research

The findings align with long-standing evidence that physical activity is linked to longer life.

Regular movement lowers the risk of chronic illnesses such as heart disease and diabetes.

Meanwhile, prolonged sitting is associated with higher risks of cardiovascular disease and premature death.

This study reinforces those established patterns.

Adding nuance to exercise guidelines

Current guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity each week.

Those targets are based on levels linked to near-maximal health benefits.

But they can unintentionally create an all-or-nothing mindset.

This research emphasizes that benefits occur well below official thresholds.

Exercise exists on a spectrum

The study does not change existing guidelines or suggest lowering recommended activity levels.

Instead, it reframes how people might interpret them.

Movement exists on a continuum, and every increase along that spectrum matters.

Even activity below the recommended levels contributes to better health outcomes.

Who could benefit the most?

The largest potential gains appear among people who are least active.

That group includes many older adults, people with chronic conditions and individuals with sedentary jobs.

It also includes caregivers and those who feel intimidated by exercise culture.

Helping these groups move a little more could have a disproportionate impact.

Start with movement, not perfection

For anyone overwhelmed by exercise advice, a mindset shift may help.

Physical activity does not require a gym or intense workouts.

A brisk walk, taking the stairs or doing chores all count.

The core message is encouraging: small, consistent changes can build momentum and, over time, contribute to a longer, healthier life.