Tesla rebrands after 2 months

Tesla rebrands cheapest cars to boost appeal.

Just weeks after launching new entry-level versions, Tesla has quietly reversed course on how it presents its cheapest cars.

Tesla has dropped the “Standard” name from the most affordable versions of the Model Y and Model 3 only about two and a half months after introducing it.

The label failed to resonate with customers, according to the company’s decision.

With immediate effect, the cars are now called Tesla Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive and Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive. The technical specifications remain unchanged.

The renaming is intended to make the lower-priced trims sound less basic at a time when price competition in the EV market is intensifying.

Cheapest ever

The two versions were recently launched as Tesla’s cheapest offerings to date. They were designed to bring new buyers into the brand during a period of slowing demand.

In Denmark, the Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive now starts at about $43,500, while the smaller Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive is priced from roughly $39,000.

Tesla has positioned the models as entry points, emphasizing affordability without altering performance or range.

