Popular supplement pulled from shelves

Check your supplements.

Consumers are being urged to check their supplement cabinets after a new safety alert from federal regulators. The action affects a popular turmeric product sold across much of the United States.

Health officials say the issue was discovered during routine oversight, prompting a nationwide response. Customers who recently purchased turmeric capsules may be impacted.

The recall underscores ongoing concerns about quality controls in the supplement industry, which is regulated differently from prescription drugs.

Mold found

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, about 42,740 bottles of Qunol Extra Strength Turmeric, sold in 1,000-milligram doses, are included in the recall.

The affected products were distributed to retail stores, including CVS, in 30 states across the country.

The FDA said the recall covers both 60-count and 120-count bottles with UPC codes “850184008428” and “850184008435.” The impacted items also carry lot codes “12811C120 BIO7771,” “12811C120BJ BIO7772” or “12811C60 BIO8281,” along with a best-by date of “10/2028.”

Regulators reported that mold was detected in the raw material used to manufacture the supplements.

Consumers who have the recalled product are advised to dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Health guidance

The FDA classified the action as a Class II recall as of January 23.

This category indicates that use of the product may cause temporary or medically reversible health effects, according to the agency.

The FDA advised anyone experiencing symptoms after taking the recalled turmeric to consult a healthcare professional.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the FDA at 1-888-INFO-FDA (1-888-463-6332).

