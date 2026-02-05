Chips Ahoy cookies recalled

Shoppers are being urged to check their pantries.

A popular snack may need to be removed from kitchen cupboards after US regulators expanded a recall tied to a potential safety risk.

The warning affects a specific Chips Ahoy product sold nationwide.

The US Food and Drug Administration has announced an expansion of a 2025 recall involving Chips Ahoy Baked Bites Brookies. Mondelēz Global LLC first issued the recall on December 24, 2025, after identifying a production issue that could pose a choking hazard.

As of February 4, 2026, the company has added one more code date and two additional universal product codes to the recall, according to the FDA.

What went wrong

Mondelēz said the recall stems from a mixing process error that may have caused small clumps of corn starch to form inside the cookies.

The company warned that these clumps could present a choking risk, particularly for children and older adults.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported so far, but officials said the products should not be eaten.

Products affected

The recalled items are limited to Chips Ahoy Baked Bites Brookies sold in four packaging sizes. According to the FDA, affected products include:

22.4-ounce eight-count caddie packs with best-by dates of May 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2026.

2.8-ounce pouches with best-by dates of May 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2026.

7.0-ounce five-count packs with best-by dates of May 10, 12 and 18, 2026.

1.4-ounce pouches with best-by dates of May 10, 12 and 18, 2026.

The products were distributed to retailers across the United States.

The FDA said no other Chips Ahoy or Mondelēz products are affected beyond the listed batch information.

What consumers should do

Mondelēz advised customers who purchased the recalled cookies to stop using them immediately.

The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Sources: U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Mondelēz Global LLC



