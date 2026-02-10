The Tesla Model 3 can go far beyond its rated range — under very specific conditions

A Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD drove more than 565 miles on one charge, beating its official range — but only by driving slowly, carefully, and under near-perfect conditions.

On paper, electric car range figures rarely survive contact with the real world.

But under carefully controlled conditions, one Tesla Model 3 has shown just how elastic those numbers can be — if drivers are willing to accept a major trade-off.

Pushing the limits

Electric vehicle range depends on far more than battery size alone. Speed, temperature, terrain and accessory use all play decisive roles in how far an EV can travel on a single charge.

While European WLTP range figures are often criticised as optimistic, they are not purely theoretical. With disciplined driving and favourable conditions, they can be matched — and even exceeded.

That was demonstrated in Thailand, where a Tesla Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive significantly outperformed its official rating.

The slow approach

Norwegian EV tester Bjørn Nyland set out to see how far the Model 3 could go if efficiency was prioritised above all else. He drove at a steady indicated speed of 49.7 mph (80 km/h), which translated to about 47.9 mph (77 km/h) by GPS.

The route was from Chaing Dao close to Chaing Mai and ended up at Tesla Bangkok. When the car predicted it would return with charge remaining, Nyland extended the drive to fully deplete the battery and extract the maximum possible range.

Traffic was light, the drive took place on a Sunday, and speed fluctuations were kept to a minimum.

Ideal conditions

Weather played a critical role. Temperatures ranged between 80°F and 84°F (27°C to 29°C), meaning the battery required little energy for thermal management.

Nyland also carefully selected the time, route and conditions to avoid congestion, heavy acceleration or unnecessary braking — all factors that would have reduced efficiency.

These choices were deliberate, and not easily replicated in everyday driving.

The final result

When the battery reached 0% state of charge, the trip meter showed 565 miles (909 km) covered on a single charge.

That equates to an average efficiency of 7.27 miles per kWh (8.55 kWh/100 km). The result is about 21% higher than the car’s WLTP-rated range of 466 miles, and more than 55% higher than the U.S. EPA rating for a comparable Model 3.

However, differences between the China-built Model 3 sold in Asia and U.S.-market versions — particularly battery chemistry — mean the results are not directly transferable.

The catch

The achievement comes with an obvious downside: speed. Driving at under 50 mph for hundreds of miles is impractical for most drivers and incompatible with normal highway use.

The test shows what is technically possible, not what owners should expect in everyday conditions.

You can watch the full video here:

Sources: InsideEVs, Bjørn Nyland (YouTube)