Video shows Ukrainian drones playing hide and seek with Russian tanks – and winning

The footage shows how skilled you have to be in order to maneuver those drones.

Newly released footage offers a glimpse into how Ukrainian unmanned units continue to operate despite the conditions, maintaining pressure on Russian forces as the conflict grinds on.

According to Ukrainian military sources, the latest actions underscore a broader effort to strike key assets while disrupting command, supply, and coordination.

Winter skies challenged

Footage published by the Pentagon unmanned aviation battalion of Ukraine’s 225th Separate Assault Regiment shows drones identifying and striking Russian armored vehicles concealed from view.

An infantry fighting vehicle hidden inside a hangar was destroyed, while a separate tank was damaged, the unit said.

The battalion said winter weather remains a major obstacle. “February at the front means wind, precipitation, and limited visibility, which complicate aerial reconnaissance. Weather disrupts standard procedures, but the battalion’s tempo does not slow,” the unit wrote in an accompanying statement.

Ukrainian military officials said the hangar strike eliminated infrastructure still relied upon by Russian forces, while the separate tank hit further reduced armored capacity in the area.

The footage has not been independently verified. Article continues below.

Disrupting command lines

Beyond armored targets, drone crews turned their focus to communications infrastructure. According to the Ukrainian military, strikes against antennas and command nodes had an immediate impact.

Coordination was disrupted, decision-making slowed, and actions on frontline positions became disorganized, the military said, describing the effects of the attacks.

The same units reported that logistics routes were also targeted, with drones systematically working along rear supply lines.

Ukraine’s armed forces estimate that since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Moscow has lost 11,656 tanks and 24,018 armored fighting vehicles

Sources: United24Media, statements released by Pentagon unmanned aviation battalion of Ukraine’s 225th Separate Assault Regiment