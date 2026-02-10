New York Moves to Freeze Data Center Expansion Over Environmental Concerns

Many people rarely think about the buildings that keep the internet running.

We use cloud storage, online banking, streaming services, and AI tools every day. All of this depends on huge data centers that operate around the clock. These facilities need massive amounts of energy and water, and as they multiply, more communities are starting to question what this growth actually costs. That concern has now reached lawmakers in New York.

A Pause for the Environment

Senators from New York have introduced a new bill that would temporarily stop the construction of data centers across the state, reports El Economista. They say the pause is needed because the environmental impact is moving faster than current regulations can manage. The bill, called Senate Bill S9144, was introduced last Friday by Senators Liz Krueger and Kristen Gonzales.

It would block permits for new data centers for at least three years and 90 days. The idea is to give officials enough time to study how these facilities affect the environment and the state’s energy supply.

Lawmakers want a full review of how much electricity, water, and gas these centers use. They also want to make sure the rising demand does not end up raising costs for everyday taxpayers or small businesses. The authors of the bill point to industry projections that show the number of data centers in the United States could triple in the next five years.

Enormous Pressure on the Grid

They argue this would place enormous pressure on New York’s grid. They estimate that the state alone could see energy use rise by more than 9,000 megawatts. That amount of electricity equals what all residential homes in New York use combined.

The bill also warns about water use. Cooling servers requires huge amounts of water, and tripling the number of data centers could mean using as much water as 18.5 million households. Lawmakers say this could reshape large areas of land, converting farmland and forested areas into industrial zones. That change could raise property taxes and reduce natural resources.

New York is not alone in taking this step. According to Wired, it is the sixth state to consider limiting data center growth because of environmental concerns. Georgia, Maryland, Oklahoma, Vermont, and Virginia have recently introduced their own versions of similar legislation.

