VW teams up with Rivian to fix software problems in EVs

Car companies are under pressure to make electric vehicles that work smoothly in all conditions.

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Software has become just as important as engines once were. That is why many manufacturers now test their systems in extreme environments before launching new models.

Testing EVs in freezing Sweden

Volkswagen is currently testing a new electric car in northern Sweden, reports Boosted. The location is Arjeplog, a place known for its freezing temperatures and icy roads. The harsh climate is used to push prototypes to their limits. Cars from Volkswagen, Audi, and the new Scout brand are all being tested there.

The goal is simple. The company wants to make sure that hardware and software work perfectly together. This has been a challenge for Volkswagen in recent years. Several models have faced delays. Some features did not work as expected.

To improve this, Volkswagen has entered a partnership with the American company Rivian. The collaboration is called RV Tech. It focuses on developing a new software system for future electric vehicles.

The new system is based on something called zonal architecture. This means that different parts of the car are controlled through one central software platform. Everything from driving systems to entertainment is managed in one place.

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The company hopes this approach will solve many of its past problems. Software issues have slowed down development and affected customer experience. Now, Volkswagen is trying to move forward with a more reliable setup.

Testing does not only happen in cold conditions. Before arriving in Sweden, the cars were also tested in Arizona. There, they were exposed to extreme heat. This combination of hot and cold testing helps ensure that the systems work in all environments.

A new system for several brands

In Sweden, engineers are focusing on how the cars behave on ice. They are testing traction, stability, and safety systems. Driving in these conditions reveals weaknesses that would not appear on normal roads.

Another important part of the testing involves software updates. The cars must be able to receive updates wirelessly, even in freezing weather. This is essential for fixing bugs and improving performance over time.

Volkswagen’s CEO Oliver Blume says the results so far are positive. He believes the company is moving in the right direction. The partnership with Rivian is seen as a key step in speeding up development.

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To support the project, Volkswagen is also training hundreds of software engineers. Many of them will work closely with Rivian in the United States. After training, they will bring their knowledge back to Europe.

The company plans to use the new system in several brands, including Audi and Porsche. The first vehicles with this software are expected to arrive within a few years.

For drivers, especially in markets like Denmark, this could lead to better cars. Improved software may mean fewer errors, smoother updates, and more reliable performance over time.