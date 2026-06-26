Europe melts as killer heat grips the continent: “Yes this is climate change”

Extreme conditions are disrupting ordinary routines and testing local systems. The latest warnings show how quickly familiar summer weather can become a broader public threat.

Hospitals, emergency crews, schools and transport operators across western Europe are under strain as extreme temperatures disrupt daily life.

Medical emergencies have risen in several countries, with some deaths also reported. In the UK, according to the Guardian, Somerset reached 36.7C on Thursday, setting a new national record for June.

Cities face particular danger because roads, buildings and dense neighbourhoods store heat long after sunset.

When nights stay warm, people without access to cooler indoor spaces have less chance to recover before temperatures rise again.

Urban systems are being tested

World Weather Attribution found that nearly half of Europe’s 850 largest cities are experiencing their worst recorded heat stress.

That measure combines heat and humidity, showing how hard it is for the body to cool itself. The danger is greatest for older people, children, outdoor workers and those with existing health conditions.

The WWA analysis also concluded that a comparable heatwave would have been cooler in earlier decades, including 2003 and 1976, because human-driven warming had not yet reached today’s level.

Dr Theodore Keeping, a researcher of extreme weather at Imperial College London, told the British newspaper that the event was unprecedented across such a large part of Europe and warned: “The speed of change is startling.”

Infrastructure faces a harsher climate

Scientists said Europe’s current weather pattern can happen in summer, but global heating has intensified the temperatures now being recorded.

Simon Stiell, the UN climate chief, linked the emergency to continued fossil fuel use:

“Climate change is running rampant, caused by the world’s addiction to burning coal, oil and gas.”

Carolina Pereira Marghidan, of the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre, said that early warning systems introduced after Europe’s deadly 2003 heatwave had saved lives, “but it’s not enough.”

The UK Climate Change Committee warned in May, writes the Guardian, that the UK’s infrastructure was “built for a climate that no longer exists.”

Prof Friederike Otto, a German climate scientist at Imperial College London, said researchers were repeatedly reaching the same conclusion as heat extremes intensify year after year:

“Scientists like me are beginning to sound like a broken record, reacting year after year to heat extremes that climb ever higher. Yes this is climate change, yes it’s us, yes we have the solutions, no we’re not implementing them fast enough.”

The findings leave governments facing two linked tasks: Protecting people during the present emergency and reshaping homes, cities and public services for hotter summers ahead.

Sources: The Guardian; World Weather Attribution