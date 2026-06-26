Trump and US Supreme Court removes handgun limit from state, despite criticism from locals

Several states has a specific rule regarding handguns. Now the first has been removed, and more could easily follow next.

Gun rights in the United States received another major boost on Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Hawaii law that restricted where licensed handgun owners could carry firearms.

The decision marks the latest victory for supporters of an expansive interpretation of the Second Amendment and could have implications for similar laws across several other states.

Supreme Court overturns Hawaii restrictions

In a 6-3 ruling led by the court’s conservative majority, the Supreme Court concluded that Hawaii’s law violated the constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

The measure, signed into law by Democratic Governor Josh Green in 2023, required concealed-carry permit holders to obtain a property owner’s “express authorization” before bringing a handgun onto private property that is open to the public, including most businesses.

President Donald Trump’s administration backed the legal challenge after the case reached the nation’s highest court.

Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the majority, said the law imposed an unconstitutional burden on lawful gun owners.

“This regime hobbles what the Second Amendment protects: the right of Americans to carry arms for self-defense as they go about their daily lives,” Alito wrote. “We hold that the law is unconstitutional.”

Challenge rooted in landmark gun ruling

Three Hawaii residents with concealed-carry permits, together with a Honolulu-based gun-rights organization, filed the lawsuit only weeks after the legislation was signed.

Their case relied heavily on the Supreme Court’s landmark 2022 New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen decision, which established that firearm regulations must be consistent with America’s historical tradition of gun laws rather than justified simply by public safety concerns.

Although a federal judge initially blocked much of Hawaii’s law, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals later sided largely with the state, prompting the appeal that ultimately reached the Supreme Court.

Sharp disagreement from liberal justices

The ruling drew a forceful dissent from the court’s three liberal justices.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson argued that the conservative majority had stretched previous Supreme Court precedent beyond its intended scope.

“Today’s decision makes one thing clear: The court’s objective is protecting guns, not consistently preserving any principle of law,” Jackson wrote.

Jackson also accused the majority of having “manipulated” earlier precedent “into a free-for-all that lets the judiciary thwart the will of legislatures by privileging access to firearms above all else.”

Property owners and gun-control advocates react

Supporters of Hawaii’s law argued that it respected both constitutional gun rights and the ability of business owners to decide whether firearms should be allowed on their premises.

Billy Clark, an attorney with Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, said the law was never intended to prohibit firearms altogether.

“Hawaii’s private property law wasn’t about banning firearms. Instead, it reflected the commonsense notion that property owners have a right to choose whether to allow firearms on their private property — places where their kids, neighbors and community members deserve to have peace of mind.”

Clark added that the ruling still leaves property owners with legal options to prohibit firearms on their own property.

Hawaii’s Department of the Attorney General also expressed disappointment but said the state would comply with the ruling.

“The state of Hawaii will continue to pursue commonsense regulation of firearms, consistent with the Second Amendment, for the safety of our people.”

Wider consequences could follow

Attorneys representing the plaintiffs celebrated the decision as a significant victory.

Lead lawyer Alan Beck described Hawaii’s restrictions as “a de facto ban on public carry,” adding:

“Today’s opinion vindicates my clients’ right to public carry.”

Legal observers believe the ruling could extend well beyond Hawaii. Several states have enacted comparable laws requiring explicit permission before concealed firearms may be carried onto private property open to the public, leaving those measures vulnerable to future legal challenges.

Thursday’s decision also continues a broader trend from the Supreme Court, which has repeatedly expanded Second Amendment protections in recent years while narrowing the scope of state firearm regulations.

(Reuters)