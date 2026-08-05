FBI chief Kash Patel creates wild and controversial law enforcement pact with China and Russia

FBI Director Kash Patel has spearheaded a controversial law enforcement partnership with Russia and China. While Patel defends the collaboration, intelligence veterans warn it exposes the U.S. to severe national security and espionage risks.

A major partnership between three great powers has created major concern within the intelligence community.

The controversial alliance between the United States of America, Russia and China spearheaded by FBI Director Kash Patel is intended to make American law enforcement collaborate with its Russian and Chinese counterparts.

From foe to friend

FBI Director Kash Patel has forged unprecedented partnerships with China and Russia to combat transnational crime, including cyber fraud, fentanyl, and child sexual exploitation.

Patel presents two main arguments for building these controversial ties. First, he contends that law enforcement operates in an apolitical space distinct from military intelligence, allowing the FBI to secure direct victories for everyday Americans.

Second, he emphasizes that these targeted working groups bring concrete results on global crimes without compromising the national interest.

“Five Eyes will always be our most important intelligence relationship. No one is trying to replace that,” Patel said to Reuters in an exclusive interview referring to the intelligence partnership with Canada, Australia, Britain and New Zealand. “Unlike military and traditional intelligence agencies, we have a unique lane to drive this dynamic change with law enforcement, which is an apolitical mission.”

Partnerships with Russia and China criticized

However, the strategy has drawn fierce criticism from veterans across the intelligence community. Experts warn that sharing sensitive domestic security information with authoritarian regimes creates unacceptable national security risks.

Former officials argue that Russian and Chinese operatives will exploit joint visits to infiltrate American facilities, using law enforcement collaboration as a perfect cover.

“China and Russia are our enemies, period,” said Jeff Crocker, a former FBI supervisory agent who retired in 2024. “They are actively trying to harm our country physically, economically and militarily.”

Combating cyber scams and child abuse rings

Despite the pushback, Patel points to high-profile joint operations, including cyber scam raids, child sexual abuse cases, and fentanyl chemical seizures, as proof that cooperation pays off.

Addressing infiltration concerns, the FBI chief insists that every foreign officer visiting U.S. facilities undergoes rigorous vetting and continuous surveillance.

“They are both new and dynamic relationships, and we are extremely mindful of their adversarial approach on many matters,” Patel said. “They are not going to stop, but if we can go and have wins for America, then we must engage.”