FBI investigates vehicle attack at synagogue

Vehicle crashes into synagogue in suspected targeted attack.

Others are reading now

Authorities are investigating a violent incident after a man drove a vehicle into a synagogue in Michigan, prompting an armed response from security.

Officials say the suspect has died following the attack, which is now being treated as a targeted act of violence.

The incident happened on March 12 at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, one of the largest Reform Jewish synagogues in the United States.

According to authorities, the suspect attempted to drive his vehicle through the synagogue’s doors and into a hallway inside the building.

The vehicle later caught fire during the incident.

Also read

Security intervenes

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said synagogue security guards responded as the suspect approached the building.

Guards opened fire and confronted the driver inside the facility.

Bouchard said the synagogue’s security measures functioned as intended during the emergency.

During the incident, one person was struck by the vehicle.

Officials said the individual was taken to hospital and is expected to recover.

Also read

Police confirmed that the suspect also died, though authorities have not publicly stated the cause of death.

Suspect identified

According to the BBC, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security identified the suspect as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali.

The 41-year-old was a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States in 2011.

The FBI confirmed it is leading the investigation.

Special agent Jennifer Runyan said authorities are treating the case as a targeted attack against the Jewish community.

Also read

“This is a deeply disturbing and tragic incident and our deepest sympathies are with the victims, their family, and the entire Jewish community,” Runyan said.

Runyan said the FBI responded after receiving reports of an active shooter at the synagogue around 12:45 p.m.

A crisis response team, including SWAT officers, was deployed to the scene.

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing as authorities examine evidence and pursue leads.

Sources: FBI statement, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, BBC, People