Russia warned Khamenei of US strike — but he chose martyrdom, report claims

Relations between Russia and Iran have grown steadily stronger in recent years,

Now new claims from a Kremlin-linked publication suggest Russia may have warned Iran’s top leader about the danger he faced before the strike that ultimately killed him.

Warning from Moscow

Russian intelligence reportedly warned Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that the United States was planning a strike against him, according to a controversial claim published in the journal Russia in Global Politics, cited by Express.

Italian political scientist Igor Pellicciari wrote that the Iranian leader was aware of the danger but chose not to leave Tehran.

“The Iranian leader chose not to hide despite warnings from Russian intelligence that the decision to strike had already been taken by the Americans in December 2025,” Pellicciari wrote.

The publication is considered close to the Kremlin and its editorial board includes Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov.

Claim of deliberate martyrdom

According to the account, Khamenei may have knowingly remained exposed in order to embrace what supporters would view as a martyr’s death.

“Given his advanced age [86], poor health and the existence of a chosen successor, Khamenei consciously turned his vulnerability into an act of political and religious martyrdom,” the article said.

The analysis claims such a decision could transform the conflict into a broader symbolic confrontation between the United States and the Shiite world.

Pellicciari argued that the killing ultimately strengthened internal unity within Iran rather than weakening the regime.

New leader under pressure

Khamenei was killed on February 28, 2026, during an airstrike believed to have been carried out by Israel.

Days later, Iran’s Assembly of Experts named his son Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new Supreme Leader, marking the first dynastic succession in the history of the Islamic Republic.

Reports have also circulated suggesting Mojtaba Khamenei may have been injured in the same attack and could have lost a leg, although these claims remain unverified.

Turmoil inside Iran

Despite efforts to present stability, the country is facing growing internal pressure.

Large protests have reportedly erupted in several Iranian cities while infrastructure has been damaged by ongoing US and Israeli strikes.

The uncertainty has been intensified by Mojtaba Khamenei’s absence from public appearances since his appointment.

Sources: Daily Express, Russia in Global Politics, AFP, Anadolu Agency