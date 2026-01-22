Firefighter detained after woman found dead in his home

North Hollywood homicide leads to detention of firefighter.

A homicide investigation is unfolding in Los Angeles after a woman was found dead inside a North Hollywood residence. Authorities say the case involves a Southern California firefighter who is now in custody.

Police stress there is no ongoing danger to the public as detectives work to determine what led to the woman’s death.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to a home in the 5600 block of Satsuma Avenue around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, January 21, to conduct a welfare check.

Inside the residence, officers discovered a woman dead, LAPD confirmed.

The call came after a man flagged down officers several miles away and said he could not reach his wife, FOX 11 reported.

Police response

According to NBC4, citing LAPD sources, the man told officers he had been involved in an altercation with his wife. LAPD officer Tony Im later confirmed the woman, believed to be in her 50s, was a victim of a homicide.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there’s no threat to public safety,” Im told PEOPLE. He added that the suspect had not yet been formally booked.

Authorities have not released the woman’s identity pending notification of next of kin.

Suspect identified

The City of Glendale later confirmed the suspect is Andrew Jimenez, a firefighter and paramedic with the Glendale Fire Department since April 28, 2008.

He has been placed on administrative leave and taken off duty, according to a city statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Our condolences are with the victim’s family and loved ones,” Glendale Fire Chief Jeff Brooks said. He added that the department is providing support resources to firefighters and staff affected by the incident.

Investigation ongoing

The LAPD is leading the investigation, with the Glendale Fire Department cooperating fully, city officials said. No further comment was provided.

FOX 11 reported that the woman had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

The outlet also said investigators found an axe at the scene and believe she may have been bludgeoned to death, citing authorities.

