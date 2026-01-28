Human remains found in search for tourist missing since 2023

Human remains found in search for missing Belgian tourist.

Others are reading now

Tasmanian Police confirmed on Wednesday that human remains were found near Philosopher Falls, close to the town of Waratah. The remains were located by a volunteer taking part in the search for Belgian tourist Celine Cremer, who went missing in June 2023.

“A pathologist has reviewed images and confirmed the remains are human,” Police Inspector Andrew Hanson said in a statement released by Tasmanian Police. He added that the volunteer contacted authorities immediately and that specialist forensic teams were sent to the scene.

The remains were discovered near the Tarkine rainforest, a rugged and sparsely populated area in Tasmania’s northwest.

Missing since 2023

Cremer, 31, was last seen on June 17, 2023, in Waratah, a former mining town bordering the wilderness.

Police believe she drove to Philosopher Falls, parked her car and “set off on what was meant to be a short bushwalk,” but did not return, according to a previous police release cited by People.

Also read

She was reported missing nine days later. Her car was found the following day in the Philosopher Falls car park, prompting an extensive search.

Initial efforts included a two-week operation, followed by several further searches over the next two years.

Forensic process

Forensic analysis will now be carried out to determine whether the remains belong to Cremer. Her family in Belgium has been informed of the discovery.

“We understand how distressing this development may be for her loved ones,” Hanson said. “While everyone involved hopes it will help to provide answers, formal forensic analysis is required before we can determine whether the remains belong to Celine.”

Tasmanian Police said a press conference will be held on Thursday to provide further updates.

Also read

Volunteer efforts

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the remains were found about 1.86 miles north-east of the Philosopher Falls car park by bushwalker Jarrod Boys.

“The bones that I saw were just lying on top of a pile of soil and stones,” Boys told ABC.

Hanson said the volunteer “has been dedicated to searching for Celine for some time,” adding that the efforts reflected strong community support.

The discovery follows the finding of Cremer’s phone at Philosopher Falls in December, the first confirmed item recovered since her disappearance, People previously reported.

Police have said winter conditions at the time included sub-zero temperatures, snow and heavy rain.

Also read

“Expert medical advice at the time indicated those conditions were not survivable for the duration she is believed to have been exposed,” Hanson previously said.

Sources: Tasmanian Police, Australian Broadcasting Corporation, People