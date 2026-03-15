One in three Americans believe the world will end in their lifetime, survey finds

Survey reveals millions of Americans expect an apocalypse.

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Belief in an approaching apocalypse is no longer limited to fringe groups. A new survey suggests the idea is now surprisingly common among Americans.

Researchers say millions believe the end of the world could happen during their lifetime, though opinions differ sharply on how it might occur.

Around one third of Americans believe the world will end within their lifetime, according to a study based on responses from 3,400 participants.

The research explored how people in the United States think about the future and global threats.

Scientists also examined how these beliefs influence attitudes toward issues such as climate change and global security.

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Widespread belief

Study author Matthew Billet from the University of California, Irvine, said apocalyptic thinking is more common than many expect.

“Belief in the end of the world is surprisingly common across North America, and it’s significantly influencing how people interpret and respond to the most pressing threats facing humanity,” Billet said.

The study found that people envision the apocalypse in many different ways.

Different causes

Respondents suggested a wide range of possible causes for the end of humanity.

These included climate change, nuclear war, emerging technologies and new diseases.

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Researchers said there was little agreement about which threat was most likely to trigger global catastrophe.

Five key beliefs

To understand the responses, researchers grouped people’s views into five main factors.

These included how soon the end might happen, whether humans caused it, whether supernatural forces were involved, whether individuals can influence the outcome and whether the end of the world is seen as positive.

Participants were also asked about possible risks across economic, environmental, geopolitical, societal and technological categories.

The study found that these beliefs can shape how people respond to global issues.

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“Different narratives people believe about the end of the world can lead to very different responses to societal issues,” Billet said.

For example, people who believe climate change could cause the apocalypse are more likely to support environmental policies.

Cultural differences

Others who see the end of the world as part of religious prophecy may believe human actions cannot change the outcome.

According to Billet, understanding these views could help policymakers better address global risks.

“If we want to build consensus around addressing climate change, AI safety or pandemic preparedness, we need to understand how different communities are interpreting these threats through their own cultural lenses,” he said.

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Sources: University of California, Irvine research, Unilad