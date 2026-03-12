“I Was Happy,” teen says in trial over alleged group assault

A teenage boy accused of participating in the rape of a 13-year-old girl told jurors he believed the sexual encounter was consensual and said he felt “happy” afterwards.

Others are reading now

The testimony came during a trial at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester concerning an alleged assault that prosecutors say occurred in bushes near a tram stop in Rochdale in February 2024.

The case involves multiple teenage defendants and allegations that the girl was assaulted by more than one boy.

Court hears testimony

According to reporting by the Manchester Evening News and the Daily Mirror, a 16-year-old boy is on trial alongside a 15-year-old co-defendant. Both deny the rape charges. A third boy who was allegedly involved is now 14 and has been ruled unfit to stand trial.

Jurors heard that the group of teenagers had spent time in Rochdale town centre before encountering the girl and her friend near Newbold tram stop.

During his evidence, the older defendant described the group boarding the same tram and speaking during the short journey. He told the court there was “talking and flirting” and that the conversation included discussions about who liked whom.

Also read

He said he asked the girl whether she liked him and claimed she replied yes, after which the conversation turned to the possibility of sex.

Defendant’s version of events

The defendant told the court the group later moved toward nearby bushes after leaving the tram. Under questioning, he insisted the girl agreed to go there and was not forced.

“She voluntarily walked into the bushes,” he told the jury, according to the British newspapers.

Asked whether she gave any indication that she did not consent, he replied: “No, it was 100 per cent willingly.”

He acknowledged attempting sexual intercourse but said he struggled because it was his first sexual experience. “Yes… It was my first time,” he said when asked about the encounter.

Also read

The boy estimated he remained in the bushes for several minutes before leaving.

Video evidence discussed

Prosecutors told jurors that part of the alleged incident was filmed on a mobile phone and later shared among the boys and others.

During his testimony, the defendant confirmed he had asked a co-defendant to send him a Snapchat video recorded during the encounter, though he denied believing the footage showed an assault.

Asked how he felt after what he described as his first sexual encounter, he told the court: “I was happy.”

He later said he now feels “very ashamed,” explaining: “Because I am getting blamed for something I didn’t do.”

Also read

Jurors have heard the indictment includes five counts of rape. Some charges apply individually to the defendants, while others are brought under the legal principle of joint enterprise, which allows multiple people to be prosecuted for involvement in the same alleged crime.

Both boys deny the allegations, and the trial at Minshull Street Crown Court is continuing.

Sources: Daily Mirror, Manchester Evening News