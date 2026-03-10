Man charged after child killer dies from prison attack

Man charged with murder after Soham killer Ian Huntley dies following prison attack.

A prisoner has been charged with murder after child killer Ian Huntley died following an attack inside a high-security prison.

Huntley, who was serving life for the murders of two schoolgirls in 2002, died in hospital more than a week after being seriously injured at HMP Frankland in County Durham.

Attack in prison workshop

Emergency services were called to the prison on 26 February after reports that Huntley had been assaulted in a workshop.

According to reports, he was struck on the head with a metal bar during the attack.

The 52-year-old was taken from the maximum-security prison to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where he was treated for severe injuries.

Huntley remained in hospital for several days following the assault.

Reports say his life support was switched off on Friday, and he died the following morning on Saturday, March 7.

Murder charge filed

Police have now confirmed that Anthony Russell, 43, another inmate at HMP Frankland, has been charged with murder.

Durham Constabulary said in a statement: “A man has been charged with murder following an incident at HMP Frankland in Durham.”

The statement added: “Emergency services were called to reports of an assault in the workshop on the morning of Thursday, February 26.”

Russell is due to appear via video link at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 11.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that prosecutors reviewed the evidence before bringing charges.

Christopher Atkinson of the CPS said: “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.”

Warning over reporting

The CPS also urged caution over public commentary while the case proceeds.

Officials said it is “vital” that reporting or online discussions do not risk prejudicing the court process.

Further details are expected as the investigation continues.

Sources: Durham Constabulary, Crown Prosecution Service, LadBible