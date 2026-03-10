Experts reveal how much gas your car should have for optimal operation

Many drivers wait until the fuel gauge drops close to empty before stopping at a petrol station.

Others are reading now

Many drivers wait until the fuel gauge drops close to empty before stopping at a petrol station.

But experts say letting your tank run too low could create unnecessary problems for your vehicle.

While a full tank does not make a car perform better, running on near-empty can increase the risk of mechanical issues.

Full tank myth

According to reporting by KDVR, AAA regional director Skyler McKinley said a vehicle does not automatically run better simply because the tank is full.

Some drivers believe their car feels smoother after filling up. McKinley said that sensation is usually linked to the extra weight of a full tank rather than improved engine performance.

Also read

Depending on the condition of the suspension, that added weight may slightly change how the car feels while driving.

Running on fumes

Problems can occur when drivers continue operating their vehicles with very little fuel.

McKinley said if motorists are “running on fumes,” the fuel pump could overheat, particularly if it is already worn.

Low fuel levels may also allow sediment from the bottom of the tank to enter the fuel system.

That can cause engine surging, sputtering, hesitation during acceleration or reduced power when climbing hills.

Also read

The quarter tank rule

McKinley said there is little difference in performance between a full tank and a quarter tank of fuel.

However, he recommends keeping at least a quarter tank in the vehicle to help protect the fuel system and maintain reliability over time.

Regularly driving with very little fuel could increase wear on the fuel pump.

Cold weather risk

Fuel levels become even more important during colder months.

McKinley warned that having less than a quarter tank in winter could increase the risk of the fuel system freezing.

Also read

For that reason, drivers are advised to refill before the gauge drops too close to empty.

Sources: KDVR