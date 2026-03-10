Trump’s job approval sinks in new poll

Probably not what the POTUS wants to hear with the midterms coming.

Others are reading now

You always need to take political polls with a grain of salt.

First of all, people might not answer truthfully, for whatever reason. Secondly, you can’t ask everyone in a country about their opinion, increasing the risk of asking more people from one side of the political spectrum than the other.

Of course, professional pollsters try to counter these pitfalls, but what is really interesting is looking at the evolution of a given poll over time.

And a new poll of Donald Trump’s job approval as president shows that an increasing number of Americans are not impressed with how Trump’s second term as president is going.

Three-point dip

A new NBC News poll, asking 1,000 registered voters in the US if they “in general approve or disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as president,” shows that the POTUS’ net job approval has gone down.

Also read

Of the respondents, 44% said they either “strongly” or “somewhat” backed Trump’s performance as president. This is three points lower than a similar March 2025 poll.

By comparison, 51% now say they “strongly” or “somewhat” disapprove of how Trump is doing.

The survey was conducted from February 27 to March 3.

Even bigger difference in polling average

Looking at an average of polling results from Decision Desk HQ, the NBC News poll is actually a light in the dark for Trump.

According to the polling average, 42.4% of Americans approve of Trump’s presidency, with 54.5% disapproving.

Also read

According to Decision Desk HQ, 876 polls have been used to calculate the average.

The midterm clock is ticking

Donald Trump has his eyes set on the US midterm elections in November, where the Republicans are at risk of losing control of the House of Representatives.

Some analysts even suggest the GOP could lose the Senate as well.

But even the loss of control in the House could make life very difficult for Trump, as this would allow the Democrats to block pretty much every bill proposed by Trump’s administration before it even reaches the Senate.

Sources: NBC News, Decision Desk HQ, The Hill, New Voice of Ukraine