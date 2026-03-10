Russian missile slams into Kharkiv apartment block, killing 10 including children

A deadly overnight strike has devastated a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv as Russia intensified its aerial attacks across Ukraine.

Authorities say the barrage included dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones.

Others are reading now

At least 10 people were killed when a Russian missile struck a five-story apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, according to local officials cited by Ziare.com and The Associated Press.

Another 16 people were injured in the attack, which occurred late Saturday night.

Deadly strike

Emergency crews searched through the rubble of the damaged building as rescue teams looked for possible survivors trapped beneath debris.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said several victims were civilians who had been inside their homes when the strike occurred.

Local officials said several families were killed inside the building, including a schoolteacher and her young son as well as a teenage student and her mother.

Also read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack and called for a stronger international response.

Massive overnight barrage

Zelensky said Ukrainian territory was targeted by 29 missiles and around 480 drones.

Ukraine’s air defenses reportedly intercepted many of the incoming weapons, shooting down 19 missiles and 453 drones, according to preliminary figures cited by The Associated Press.

However, officials said nine missiles and 26 drones struck 22 locations across multiple regions.

Damage across regions

Other parts of Ukraine also reported destruction following the overnight attacks.

Also read

In the Kyiv region, falling missile debris damaged property in three districts, according to local authorities.

In southern Odesa, around 80 firefighters battled large fires at infrastructure facilities after a separate drone strike.

Ukraine’s state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia said damage to rail infrastructure forced changes to several train routes in the country’s central-western region.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said the strikes targeted Ukrainian military factories, energy facilities and air bases.

Sources: Ziare.com, The Associated Press, Ukrainian authorities