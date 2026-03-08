Nearly 20 years later, Madeleine McCann search continues

Investigators across Europe are still chasing answers in one of the world’s most closely watched missing-child cases. Renewed police activity in southern Portugal shows the search for clarity has not faded with time.

Others are reading now

Police teams returned to Portugal’s Algarve region in June 2025 to carry out fresh searches connected to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, nearly two decades after the little British girl vanished during a family holiday.

German investigators led the operation with support from Portuguese police, focusing on land between the resort town of Praia da Luz and the nearby city of Lagos. Reuters reported that officers examined scrubland and rural terrain close to locations previously linked to the main suspect in the case.

Authorities released few operational details about the search itself, but German prosecutors confirmed at the time that the investigation remains active and continues to focus on evidence gathered over several years.

The renewed activity once again drew attention to the case that has remained unresolved since 2007.

New search zone

According to Reuters, the search area included rural land and abandoned properties not far from places connected to the main suspect in the investigation.

Also read

Officers spent several days combing the terrain with ground teams and specialist equipment.

German prosecutors have led the inquiry in recent years and they are treating the case as a murder investigation. The suspect, widely identified in media reports as German national Christian Brückner, has denied involvement.

Officials released limited details about the search operation, but investigators said it formed part of an ongoing effort to re-examine evidence gathered over the past several years.

The night in 2007

Madeleine McCann was three years old when she disappeared on 3 May 2007 while on holiday with her family in Praia da Luz.

According to the BBC, the McCann family had travelled to the Algarve with friends and were staying at a holiday complex near the coast.

Also read

On the evening she vanished, Madeleine and her two-year-old twin siblings had been left sleeping in the apartment while their parents ate with friends at a restaurant inside the resort area.

At some point during the evening, her mother returned to check on the children and discovered that Madeleine was missing. Within hours, police, staff and volunteers began searching nearby streets, beaches and open ground.

As the Associated Press reported, border police were alerted and international appeals were issued within days as the investigation quickly expanded across Europe.

Years of investigation

The case has since involved multiple police forces and several renewed inquiries. Portuguese police briefly named Madeleine’s parents as formal suspects later in 2007, but the designation was later lifted when prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence.

Years later, British authorities launched a separate review. In 2011, then Prime Minister David Cameron asked London’s Metropolitan Police to re-examine the disappearance, leading to the investigation known as Operation Grange.

Also read

According to UK government figures cited by Reuters, the inquiry has received more than £13 million in funding since it began.

A major shift came in 2020 when German prosecutors revealed they were investigating a suspect who had lived in the Algarve at the time Madeleine disappeared.

Authorities say they believe Madeleine is dead, though no body has been found and no one has been charged.

Operation Grange remains active with British police continuing to review evidence and follow up on information related to the case.

Sources: BBC, Reuters, Associated Press