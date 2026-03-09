Coconut water recalled

Coconut water sold in 11 states recalled for labeling issue.

Thousands of cases of coconut water sold across the United States have been recalled after a packaging mistake. Federal regulators say the issue is unlikely to pose a health risk, but consumers may still want to check their pantry.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed the recall classification in a notice published on March 6.

What was recalled

The recall involves about 12,000 cases of “C20 Coconut Water with Pulp,” imported by Tipp Distributors Inc.

The drinks were sold in 15-pack cases containing 17.5-ounce cans.

According to the FDA, the affected products carry the UPC code 8-50274-00792-8 and have expiration dates between April 3, 2027, and June 5, 2027.

The recall was triggered by an error on the cardboard packaging that holds the cans.

The outer box does not list the amount of added sugar per can, which is five grams.

However, the FDA noted that the cans themselves include the correct nutrition and ingredient information.

Where it was sold

The coconut water was shipped to retailers in 11 states across the US.

These include Colorado, California, Arizona, Washington, Texas, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, Minnesota and Michigan.

Customers in those states may want to check if they have the affected product.

The FDA classified the recall as a Class III recall, the lowest risk category used by the agency.

Class III recalls mean that using the product is not likely to cause health problems. These types of recalls often involve labeling or packaging mistakes rather than contamination.

Neither the FDA nor Tipp Distributors has issued specific instructions for customers.

Because the cans are correctly labeled, the product is not expected to cause health issues if consumed.

Sources: U.S. Food and Drug Administration