Netflix ends partnership with Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand

Netflix has confirmed it is ending its collaboration with Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand less than a year after its launch.

The streaming company said the Duchess of Sussex will continue developing the brand independently following the end of the partnership.

The move comes 11 months after the brand debuted alongside a Netflix series tied to the project, reports HotNews.

Brand launch

Meghan Markle introduced the brand, called As Ever, last spring as part of a partnership with Netflix.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the launch coincided with the release of the lifestyle series “With Love, Meghan,” which streamed on the platform.

Since its debut, the brand has expanded to include a range of household and food products such as jams, teas, wine and honey.

Moving forward alone

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed that the company’s involvement with the brand has now concluded.

“As ever is grateful for the partnership with Netflix, both through launch and through our first year,” a spokesperson for the brand said in a statement reported by CNN and cited by News.ro.

“We have experienced significant and rapid growth, and As ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead of us and can’t wait to share more.”

Vision for the brand

The statement also reflected on the collaboration that helped introduce the lifestyle project.

“Meghan’s passion for bringing everyday moments to life in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand and we are delighted to have played a role in bringing this vision to life,” the spokesperson said.

“As always intended, Meghan will continue to grow the brand and take it into the next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to families around the world.”

From blog to brand

Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan Markle ran a lifestyle blog called The Tig that focused on similar themes.

Today the couple lives in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

Her Netflix show “With Love, Meghan” aired for two seasons last year, followed by a special holiday episode released in early December.

