Vets report spike in abandoned pets as residents leave Dubai

Animal welfare groups in the United Arab Emirates say a growing number of pets are being abandoned as some expatriates leave Dubai following missile and drone attacks linked to the regional conflict.

Rescuers and veterinarians report cases of animals being left on the streets or surrendered to shelters as residents attempt to leave the country quickly.

The claims come as tensions in the region continue to raise safety concerns among foreign residents, reports The Sun.

Animals left behind

According to reports cited by The Sun, some departing residents have abandoned pets such as dogs, cats and rabbits while preparing to leave the city.

Animal rescuers say pets have been discovered in parks, residential areas and outside private homes.

One rescuer described finding a crate containing a cat and four kittens left outside their gate, along with a written message from the owner explaining they were returning to their home country because of the situation.

The animals were reportedly healthy and have since been placed in temporary foster care.

Pressure on shelters

Volunteers say shelters and rescue groups are facing a surge in requests as worried owners attempt to give up their pets.

Claire Hopkin, 53, who helps rehome abandoned animals, said veterinary clinics were receiving calls about euthanizing pets shortly after the conflict escalated.

“When the war started vets were ­getting calls about euthanising pets which is disgusting,” she said.

Hopkin added that shelters were being overwhelmed with requests from people hoping to surrender animals they had previously adopted or fostered.

Travel difficulties

Animal rescuers say several factors may be contributing to the rise in abandonments.

Some expatriates reportedly struggle to arrange flights that allow pets, while others face high relocation costs or logistical problems transporting animals abroad.

There have also been claims that some animals were left behind as owners travelled toward neighboring Oman.

Calls for responsibility

Rescue organizations are urging residents not to abandon pets and to seek help instead.

Anso Stander, who runs the Six Hounds animal sanctuary in Al Ain near the Oman border, criticized the practice.

She said animals are sometimes found tied to poles or left in isolated areas.

Stander has urged people planning to leave the country to contact shelters so animals can be placed in foster homes or taken into rescue facilities until owners are able to return.

Sources: The Sun