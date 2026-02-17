Three dead after shooting at high school hockey game

Three dead after shooting at Rhode Island high school hockey game.

Three people, including the suspected gunman, were killed in a shooting at a high school hockey game in Rhode Island on Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, just outside Providence. Three others were injured and remain in critical condition.

Authorities identified the suspect by the birth name Robert Dorgan. Police said the individual also went by the name Roberta and used the last name Espazito.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and details about the suspect’s identity will be confirmed as it continues.

Police say shooting was targeted

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said early evidence suggests the attack was targeted and may have been linked to a family dispute.

“We have identified a suspect by a birth name. The birth name was Robert Dorgan,” Goncalves said at a press conference.

She added that one of the victims was described as a “family friend,” though she did not clarify whether that person was among the dead or injured.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims.

Heavy police response

Rhode Island State Police, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and several local departments responded to the scene.

Video obtained by local media appears to capture around 13 shots fired within six seconds, followed by another shot roughly 11 seconds later.

After the shooting, families and students were seen outside the arena, many in tears. Roads around the building were closed, and a large police presence remained at the scene as helicopters flew overhead.

The investigation remains active as officials work to determine the full motive behind the attack.

