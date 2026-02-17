Putin reaches beyond Russia’s borders as neighbour forces Russian critics back home

For thousands of Russians who fled their country after the invasion of Ukraine, Kazakhstan once appeared to offer relative safety.

Now, a series of deportations and extradition cases is raising fears that even abroad, critics of the Kremlin may not be beyond reach.

The Moscow Times reports that Kazakh authorities have begun approving expulsions of several Russian citizens, including activists and military deserters.

Lawyers warn that if returned to Russia, they could face prison sentences, forced conscription or worse.

Shock in the diaspora

The shift has unsettled the large Russian émigré community in Kazakhstan.

Up to 100,000 Russians moved there by the end of 2022, attracted by visa-free entry and comparatively lenient residency rules.

A Russian resident in Kazakhstan, speaking anonymously to The Moscow Times, said the developments had “caused alarm” and prompted some to consider leaving.

“I used to feel like I could live in peace and build a career here,” the source said. “But unfortunately, now it’s becoming dangerous.”

Human rights lawyer Murat Adam described the current situation as legally troubling. “In general, everything that is happening now is such illegality,” he told the newspaper.

The Kachkurkin case

One of the most striking examples is that of Alexander Kachkurkin, a 25-year-old dual Russian-Ukrainian citizen from Crimea.

According to The Moscow Times, Kachkurkin moved to Kazakhstan after opposing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In late January, he was fined for minor administrative violations and swiftly deported to Russia. Upon arrival, he was arrested and charged with treason for allegedly transferring money to Ukraine.

His lawyer, Evgheni Smirnov of the human rights group Pervî Otdel, said he was unaware of any formal extradition request.

“But I was very surprised by Kazakhstan’s approach, by the fact that, at the unofficial request of the FSB, they are participating in the kidnapping of a person on their own territory,” Smirnov said.

Kachkurkin is now being held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison and faces a potential sentence of 12 to 15 years.

Other cases

Kazakh prosecutors have also approved the extradition of activist Yulia Yemelyanova, who previously volunteered at Alexei Navalny’s headquarters in St. Petersburg.

Her lawyers argue she risks persecution if returned to Russia.

Two Chechen men, Zelimkhan Murtazov, a military deserter, and Mansur Movlaiev, who alleges torture in Chechnya, are also facing extradition proceedings.

Legal experts cited by The Moscow Times warn that such actions may contravene international agreements, including the Refugee Convention and the Convention Against Torture.

Political calculations?

Yevgeny Jovtis, head of the International Bureau for Human Rights and the Rule of Law in Kazakhstan, suggested the policy shift may reflect political considerations.

“I think Kazakhstan doesn’t want to be exposed to any kind of Russian involvement or too much Russian pressure,” he said. “To a certain extent, it’s to please Putin.”

For many Russian exiles, the uncertainty has revived old fears. As one resident put it: “As long as I keep quiet, I think I’m safe here.”

Sources: The Moscow Times, Digi24.