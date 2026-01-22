Three killed in Australian town shooting as police launch manhunt

Three killed in Australian town shooting as gunman remains at large.

A town in Australia is on alert after a shooting that resulted in three deaths. Police have begun a large-scale search for a suspect and advised residents to remain indoors while the operation continues.

The shooting occurred at about 4.40pm on Thursday on Walker Street, near Yelkin Street, in Lake Cargelligo, in New South Wales’ Central West region, police said.

Two women and a man were fatally shot. Another man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Officers from the Central West Police District were called to the scene following reports of gunfire, according to police.

Suspect at large

Authorities believe the suspected shooter fled the area in a council-owned vehicle. Police said the man is subject to an apprehended violence order.

A crime scene has been established, and investigators are working to locate the vehicle as part of the ongoing search.

Residents have been urged to avoid the area, while locals were told to remain inside their homes as the operation continued.

Town in lockdown

Lake Cargelligo is about three hours south-west of Dubbo and has a population of roughly 1,500 people. The town is centred around just two main streets.

Local resident Manisha, who did not give her surname, told The Daily Telegraph that emergency services had flooded the area. “The town is made of just two main streets. We can hear the sounds” of sirens, she said.

Police said further updates would be released as more information becomes available.

Political reaction

Local state MP Roy Butler described the shooting as devastating for the tight-knit community.

“It’s a terrible situation, and it’s still live, so we don’t have much information. My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” he told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

The town is located about 370 miles, or 600 kilometres, west of Sydney.

National context

The shooting came on a national day of mourning for the 15 people killed in Sydney during a Hanukkah celebration on December 14.

Australian authorities have said the two alleged gunmen in the Sydney attack were inspired by the so-called Islamic State group, calling it the country’s worst mass shooting since 1996.

Earlier this week, Australia’s parliament passed new gun restrictions in response to that earlier tragedy.

