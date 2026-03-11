Millions of pounds of frozen meals recalled nationwide

Trader Joe’s expands recall of frozen foods over glass concerns.

Trader Joe’s customers are being urged to check their freezers after a nationwide recall of several frozen meals was expanded due to concerns about possible glass contamination.

The recall now covers millions of pounds of products, including popular fried rice and dumpling items sold between 2024 and 2026.

Recall expands

The recall began on February 19, 2026, when Ajinomoto Foods North America announced that some of its frozen products might contain glass fragments.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the initial recall covered about 3.3 million pounds of food.

On March 3, the company expanded the recall significantly, adding more than 33 million additional pounds of products.

In total, nearly 37 million pounds of frozen food are now included in the recall.

Products affected

The expanded recall involves 16 different frozen items sold under several brand names.

Some of the affected products include Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice, Ling Ling Restaurant Style Fried Rice Yakitori Chicken, Tai Pei Chicken Fried Rice and various dumpling products.

Other recalled meals include Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-Style Fried Rice and Tokyo Style Shoyu Ramen with Chicken.

A full list of affected products, including lot numbers and establishment codes, is available on the FSIS website.

Possible contamination source

Investigators believe the contamination may be linked to carrots used in the frozen meals.

However, officials say consumers should not eat any of the recalled items regardless of the suspected source.

The USDA advises customers to throw the products away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

Health risks

Swallowing glass can pose serious health risks depending on the size and sharpness of the fragments.

According to Poison Control, small pieces may sometimes pass through the body without symptoms, but larger fragments can cause injuries.

Possible symptoms include stomach pain, chest pain, bloating, fever and bloody stool.

Consumers who believe they may have eaten contaminated food and experience these symptoms are advised to contact a healthcare provider.

Sources: U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service, Ajinomoto Foods North America, Poison Control, Green Matters