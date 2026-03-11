Putin turns to space with plan to “occupy” Venus

Space exploration has long been a symbol of prestige and technological power for major nations.

From the Cold War space race to modern lunar programs, countries have used ambitious missions beyond Earth to demonstrate scientific strength and geopolitical influence.

Russia has repeatedly highlighted its historic achievements in space, particularly those made during the Soviet era.

Now officials say new missions to other planets could once again become a major national priority.

Venus mission takes “central place”

Russia’s leadership has indicated that exploring Venus could become one of the country’s most important space projects in the coming years.

Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said research missions to both the Moon and Venus are at the centre of current plans developed by the Russian space agency Roscosmos together with the Russian Academy of Sciences.

“Research missions to the Moon and Venus currently occupy a central place in the plans of Roscosmos and the Russian Academy of Sciences for studying other celestial bodies,” Manturov said.

Building on Soviet achievements

Manturov also pointed to the Soviet Union’s historic achievements in planetary exploration.

“Back in 1970, our country succeeded in successfully landing a spacecraft on another planet in the solar system,” he said.

“And that was Venus. Therefore, we will probably move in this direction first. And then we’ll see how successfully the assigned tasks will be accomplished.”

The mission he referred to was Venera 7, which became the first spacecraft to successfully land on another planet.

Search for young engineers

According to Manturov, future missions will require major technological innovation as well as significant resources.

Describing the proposed Venus expedition, he said it “will require our country not only significant resources but also the search for unconventional engineering solutions.”

“This requires talented and daring young people who can take a fresh look at problems and offer fresh ideas,” he added.

Possible link to Moon plans

Some analysts believe the Venus mission could eventually be connected to broader plans for lunar infrastructure.

Russia has previously discussed building a nuclear powered facility on the Moon within the next decade, which could potentially support deeper space exploration missions.

Officials have not confirmed whether such a facility would play a role in launching future Venus missions.

Award sparks criticism

Manturov recently received Russia’s highest national award, the Hero of Russia, presented by President Vladimir Putin.

The honour recognises achievements linked to Russia’s defence and war industries.

However, the award has drawn criticism from some analysts.

Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin speechwriter who later became a political commentator, mocked the move.

“They fight in Soviet tanks, fire Korean shells, and launch Iranian drones, but they still remember to reward themselves for their successes,” he said.

“Rewards are like a tool of self hypnosis.”