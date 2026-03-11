Swedish fighter challenges America’s F-35 in Portugal

A Swedish fighter jet is emerging as a serious challenger to the United States’ most advanced combat aircraft.

Portugal’s upcoming fighter procurement could turn into a direct contest between Swedish and American defence giants.

According to Polish outlet Wirtualna Polska, Saab is pushing its JAS-39 Gripen as an alternative to Lockheed Martin’s F-35.

Swedish push

Wirtualna Polska reports that Swedish defence company Saab is preparing to compete for Portugal’s future fighter jet contract.

Saab vice president Daniel Boestad said the company intends to participate when Portugal officially launches the tender.

He stressed that Saab “will be present” and added: ” JAS-39 Gripen will be an excellent product for Portugal if the country decides to buy them.”

The company is also highlighting the possibility of transferring part of the aircraft’s production to Portugal.

Production plans

Boestad said some manufacturing work could potentially be handled by the Portuguese aerospace company OGMA.

According to Wirtualna Polska, Saab previously used a similar approach in Brazil. The first Gripen assembly line outside Sweden was launched at Embraer’s facilities.

Such cooperation could make the Swedish offer more attractive because it would allow Portugal to benefit industrially from the purchase.

American favourite

For years, the American-built F-35 was widely viewed as the likely replacement for Portugal’s fighter fleet.

In February, the US ambassador to Portugal, John Arrigo, described the F-35 as the best aircraft for strengthening the Portuguese Air Force, according to Wirtualna Polska.

However, the situation shifted in 2025 as political tensions and growing European concerns about reliance on US defence systems entered the debate.

Portugal’s defence minister Nuno Melo said the government plans to “promote competition between Lockheed Martin and European manufacturers to maximise the benefits for the country and industry.”

Cheaper rival

The Swedish-built Gripen can reach speeds of up to Mach 2 and operate at altitudes of around 18,000 metres.

The aircraft is also designed to take off and land from short or improvised runways, giving it operational flexibility.

According to Wirtualna Polska, it is generally cheaper to purchase and operate than many American fighter jets and can carry a wide range of weapons.

However, unlike the F-35, the Gripen does not feature stealth technology.

Source: Tech.wp.pl