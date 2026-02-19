Three men found dead in Detroit basement

“We are currently working through all of the evidence,” police said.

Police in Detroit have launched a homicide investigation after three men were discovered dead inside a residential basement.

The grim discovery followed a report from a man who approached officers claiming he had just been assaulted.

According to WXYZ and CBS News, officers were near Fort Street shortly before 1 p.m. on February 18 investigating a missing person case when a man ran up to them seeking help.

The individual told police he had been attacked at a home on Edsel Street and alleged there were bodies inside the property.

Grim discovery

Officers entered the residence and found three adult men in the basement.

“Police went into the home and found three individuals, adult males, in the basement of the location who had apparently been brutally assaulted,” Detroit Police Commander Rebecca McKay told reporters in remarks broadcast by WXYZ.

“They are deceased. We are currently working through all of the evidence, and this case is very preliminary at this point,” she added.

Television footage showed the home cordoned off with police tape as investigators worked at the scene.

Investigation ongoing

The victims, who have not been publicly identified, were believed to be around 50 years old or older, The Detroit News reported.

Sources cited by WXYZ said the bodies were wrapped in towels and carpeting, with blood present at the scene.

Authorities have not announced any suspects or disclosed a possible motive. It is also unclear whether the three men are connected to the missing person case officers were initially handling.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Sources: WXYZ, CBS News, The Detroit News