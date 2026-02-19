New figures show which EVs are the most expensive to lease

Leasing can be an attractive way to access an electric vehicle without committing to ownership. However, new figures from CarsDirect show that several popular 2026 models carry significantly higher leasing costs than expected.

The review highlights that monthly payments and required upfront costs in some cases make leasing less favorable than the vehicle’s price level might suggest.

Nissan Leaf close to $600 per month

According to CarsDirect, a 2026 Nissan Leaf can have an effective monthly lease cost close to 600 dollars under a 48-month agreement with a substantial upfront payment.

That places the model among the least attractive leasing options, even though the Leaf is traditionally viewed as a more affordable EV.

Chevrolet Bolt EV above $500

A 2027 Chevrolet Bolt EV is also identified as a costly leasing option. The effective monthly payment stands at around 538 dollars.

This is despite the model being marketed as an accessible EV in the lower end of the market.

Hyundai Kona EV near $1,000

CarsDirect points to the 2025 Hyundai Kona EV as one of the most expensive lease deals currently available.

The effective monthly payment is around 972 dollars, making it more expensive to lease than several larger and more advanced EVs.

Tesla Model X at the top

The 2026 Tesla Model X is cited as one of the most costly lease agreements.

According to the review, the effective monthly cost can reach approximately 1,974 dollars depending on the terms.

Lease terms drive overall cost

CarsDirect emphasizes that changes in incentives and residual values play a major role in total lease costs.

This means that a low starting price does not necessarily translate into a low monthly lease payment.

Source: CarsDirect