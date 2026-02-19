This everyday object could be slowing your Wi-Fi by up to 40%

A UK study suggests placing your router near dense houseplants could reduce Wi-Fi speeds by up to 40%, as physical obstacles absorb and weaken wireless signals.

Others are reading now

Several common household items can quietly interfere with your internet signal — and one of them might be sitting right next to your router.

If you’ve struggled with patchy Wi-Fi at home, you’re probably familiar with the usual advice: move your router, avoid thick walls, and consider a repeater if your devices are too far away. But beyond walls and mirrors — both known to disrupt signals — another unexpected culprit may be affecting performance.

According to a UK study by broadband comparison site Broadband, placing your router too close to houseplants could significantly reduce connection quality.

Plants may block your signal

In the experiment, researchers measured internet speeds with a router placed near dense indoor plants. They then removed the plants and repeated the test under the same conditions.

The difference was striking.

Also read

Without plants nearby, download speeds averaged around 114 Mbps. When the router was positioned close to the plants, speeds dropped to roughly 84 Mbps — a decrease of nearly 40%.

A Broadband spokesperson explained that the plants themselves aren’t the problem — it’s their density and surrounding materials.

“The plants were removed from the test and five speed tests were conducted again. The results returned to standard download speeds,” the expert said.

Why it happens

Wi-Fi signals weaken when they pass through physical obstacles. Dense foliage, thick ceramic pots, and water contained within plants can all absorb or disrupt radio waves.

“Any physical object can impact your signal,” the expert noted. “For best results, place your router in a high position, away from obstacles.”

Also read

How to improve your connection

If you want to maximise your Wi-Fi performance:

Keep your router elevated and centrally located

Avoid placing it near large plants, mirrors, or metal objects

Minimise thick barriers between the router and devices

Consider a Wi-Fi extender if distance is an issue

Sometimes improving your connection doesn’t require new equipment — just a small shift in placement.

Sources: Broadband (UK study on Wi-Fi signal interference from household plants)