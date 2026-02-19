NOVITEC takes Ferrari Daytona SP3 to new heights

German tuner NOVITEC has unveiled an upgraded version of the Ferrari Daytona SP3, a model from Ferrari’s exclusive “Icona” series.

The work was carried out at the company’s facility in Stetten, Germany, where the car was optimized with a focus on performance, sound, and individual customization.

Power increase for the V12 engine

The central upgrade is a specially developed high-performance exhaust system with metal catalytic converters. The system is designed to reduce back pressure and improve engine efficiency.

This results in an additional 20.6 kW, equivalent to 28 hp, bringing total output to 638 kW or 868 hp from the 6.5-liter V12 engine.

Heat insulation and gold coating

The exhaust system is fully heat-insulated to influence temperature conditions in the engine compartment. According to NOVITEC, this can have a positive effect on engine performance.

As an option, the system is available with a 999 fine gold coating intended to further enhance heat dissipation.

Electronically controlled sound system

The sport exhaust features electronically controlled sound management, allowing the driver to adjust engine sound from the cockpit.

The sound can vary from a more subdued character to a pronounced V12 tone with open valves, while retaining the car’s original tailpipes.

Specially developed forged wheels

In cooperation with American manufacturer Vossen, NOVITEC has developed forged alloy wheels specifically for the Daytona SP3.

The configuration shown consists of 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at the rear, designed to fit precisely within the wheel arches.

Individual interior customization

In addition to the technical upgrades, NOVITEC offers individual interior customization. The cabin can be tailored in leather and Alcantara in desired colors.

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is powered by the largest twelve-cylinder engine in Ferrari’s history, and the upgrade does not alter the engine’s fundamental construction.

Source: NOVITEC Press Release