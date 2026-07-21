TikToker arrested over alleged threats to Donald Trump

Federal investigators say a social media account contained repeated messages directed at senior national and local authorities. The accusations are now being considered in a federal court in Tennessee.

FBI agents arrested Garry Lee Williams, 44, of Knoxville, on July 16 after a federal complaint accused him of using TikTok to threaten President Donald Trump and three other public officials.

The complaint also names FBI Director Kash Patel, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler and Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel as alleged targets, writes The Mirror. Williams appeared before US Magistrate Judge Debra C. Poplin in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee on July 17.

Williams was charged by criminal complaint rather than indictment. The allegations have not been tested at trial, and no trial date has been announced.

The US Attorney’s Office said an arrest warrant and supporting FBI affidavit had been filed publicly with the federal court in Knoxville.

Affidavit describes alleged TikTok threats

The FBI investigation began after agents received information about a TikTok account containing alleged threats against government officials and members of their families, according to the affidavit.

Agents later identified Williams as the suspected operator. The account contained dozens of posts, photographs and videos, the filing alleges.

According to The Mirror, the material included references to killing officials through shooting, hanging or beheading. Some videos allegedly mentioned a machete and graves.

Posts on the account also allegedly warned officials to watch their surroundings and expressed threats involving younger relatives. Other messages referred to federal buildings, courthouses, college campuses and places of worship.

One post allegedly demanded that Trump leave office or face violence. The affidavit also describes messages aimed at Patel, Spangler and Noel.

August hearing scheduled

Williams is scheduled to return to federal court on August 25 for a preliminary hearing before a judge in Knoxville.

The hearing will focus on whether prosecutors have presented enough evidence to establish probable cause. That means the court will consider whether there is a reasonable basis to believe that an offence occurred and that Williams may have committed it.

The proceeding is an early stage of the federal court process and will not decide whether Williams is guilty. It is also separate from a trial, where evidence would be examined under the higher standard required for a criminal conviction.

No trial date has been announced. The case remains based on allegations contained in the criminal complaint and supporting affidavit filed with the court.

The Justice Department has stressed that Williams is presumed innocent. Prosecutors would need to prove the alleged offence beyond a reasonable doubt before he could be convicted.

Sources: The Mirror