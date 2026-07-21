Hunter Biden humiliates JD Vance with savage ice cream comeback

An image posted during an unofficial food celebration drew fresh attention to an unusual podcast conversation. The response soon became another example of political arguments being repackaged for social media.

Hunter Biden mocked Vice President JD Vance on Sunday, July 19, after Vance described former President Joe Biden’s way of eating ice cream as “suggestive” during a podcast interview.

“Hey @JDVance. I wish I knew how to quit you,” Hunter Biden wrote on X alongside a photograph of himself eating ice cream from a cone.

Display content from x.com Click to display external content from x,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

The sentence comes from the 2005 film Brokeback Mountain. It is spoken during an emotional confrontation between the story’s two central characters, giving Hunter Biden’s message an additional joke at Vance’s expense.

The timing supplied another part of the punchline. July 19 was National Ice Cream Day in the United States, an observance held annually on the third Sunday of July. Hunter Biden later wrote: “You all realize that it’s National Ice Cream Day, right?”

He also published a separate picture of himself and his father eating ice cream. The Irish Star reported that the first post attracted more than one million views and tens of thousands of likes.

Display content from t.co Click to display external content from t.co,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

How the exchange began

Vance made the original remark during episode 2526 of The Joe Rogan Experience, released on July 15, 2026. The interview, which ran for almost three hours, covered politics, religion and Vance’s public life.

While discussing Joe Biden’s image, Vance criticized the former president’s staff for allowing photographs that he believed presented Biden badly. He then focused on images of Biden eating ice cream, describing them as appearing “in the most ridiculous suggestive way imaginable.”

Podcast host Joe Rogan said he had not paid attention to the way Biden ate ice cream. The conversation then moved to corn dogs and the unease some politicians may feel when cameras capture them eating foods that can be turned into visual jokes.

Clips of the discussion circulated among commentators and social media users. The Daily Show also addressed the exchange, with correspondent Michael Kosta ridiculing the suggestion that Biden’s familiar ice cream photographs carried a sexual implication.

A growing public presence

The joke arrived as Hunter Biden has become more visible online after years in which public attention largely centered on his business dealings, addiction and criminal cases.

In an opinion column for The Guardian, Writer Arwa Mahdawi describes his recent transformation into a frequent and deliberately provocative social media user. The column noted that he had appeared on several podcasts, made self-deprecating jokes about his past and launched a paid Substack called Where’s Hunter?

Some commentators have considered whether that activity could lead to a political role. No campaign has been announced, however, and The Guardian treated the possibility of a 2028 presidential run as humorous speculation rather than established reporting.

The ice cream post demonstrates the format Hunter Biden has increasingly used: a short message built around a recognizable cultural reference, aimed directly at a prominent Republican and written to circulate independently of the event that prompted it.

It also shows how a few seconds from a long podcast can develop a second life online. Vance’s observation began as a small part of a wide-ranging conversation, but Hunter Biden’s response turned it into a self-contained political joke shared across social media.

Sources: The Joe Rogan Experience, Hunter Biden’s X account, Irish Star, The Daily Show, The Guardian, Substack