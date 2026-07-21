The FBI director plans rare visit to Russia

Kash Patel set to visit Russia in first FBI director trip since 2013

Relations between the United States and Russia remain tense. The war in Ukraine continues to divide the two countries, and new sanctions against Moscow are still being debated in Washington. Even so, officials from both sides continue to keep some lines of communication open.

Travel-plans mid-October

FBI Director Kash Patel is planning to visit Russia in mid-October 2026. If the trip goes ahead, it would be the first visit by an FBI director to Russia since 2013.

According to Politico, Patel plans to travel to Moscow and St. Petersburg on October 14 and 15. The visit would be hosted by Russia’s Federal Security Service, known as the FSB. The plans are still preliminary and could change.

It is not known whether Patel will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin or other senior Russian officials. The purpose of the visit has not been made public. The White House referred questions to the FBI, while the FBI and the Department of Justice did not comment.

Patel has been involved in Russia-related issues for years. In 2017 and 2018, he worked for the House Intelligence Committee during investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 US election. Republican members agreed that Russia tried to influence the election, but they disagreed with intelligence agencies that said Moscow wanted to help Donald Trump win.

Criticism

Later, Patel served on the National Security Council. In 2020, he secretly traveled to Syria to help negotiate the release of two American hostages. He has also questioned the investigation into Russian election interference and faced criticism over a $25,000 payment for appearing in a documentary funded by a media company linked to the Kremlin.

His personal travel has also drawn attention. Lawmakers have questioned trips to the Winter Olympics in Italy and Pearl Harbor. They are also looking into claims that he used a government aircraft to attend an event involving his girlfriend. Earlier this month, senior Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees launched a bipartisan inquiry into his possible misuse of taxpayer money.

Patel also faced a cybersecurity breach in March 2026. Iranian-linked hackers broke into his personal email account and leaked more than 300 emails and personal photos online. The Department of Justice later confirmed the breach appeared to be genuine. Cybersecurity experts said the attack was part of a wider Iranian campaign targeting American officials.