Ukrainian mafia boss arrested in Poland

Mafia figure linked to violent crimes detained in Warsaw.

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Polish police have detained a suspected high-ranking figure in organized crime at a hotel in Warsaw, authorities said.

The man, described as a “thief-in-law”, is believed to hold significant influence within criminal networks linked to the former Soviet region.

Officers located the 44-year-old in a hotel in the Polish capital and carried out the arrest without incident.

Police confirmed the man had previously been convicted of serious crimes, including murder.

He is also believed to have been involved in violent disputes between rival criminal groups.

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Criminal status explained

The term “thief-in-law” refers to a senior figure in organized crime.

Originating in the Soviet criminal underworld, the title is given to individuals with authority and influence over mafia networks.

Polish police said such figures can pose a risk even if they are not directly linked to crimes in the country.

“Although they cannot always be linked to specific crimes committed in Poland, their presence is viewed by the authorities as a potential security threat,” police said.

Detention and transfer

After his arrest, the man was taken to a police station for processing.

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He was later handed over to Poland’s Border Guard.

Authorities said the next step will be deportation.

The suspect is expected to be transferred to Ukrainian border authorities.

Officials have not released his name.

The case highlights ongoing efforts by Polish authorities to monitor and remove individuals linked to organized crime networks.

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Sources: Polish police, TVP World