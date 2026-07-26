Movies are losing the battle for attention: One-minute dramas take over

Viewing habits are changing as unpredictable schedules reshape leisure. Mobile storytelling has emerged as one response to days divided into brief, uncertain intervals.

Screen Time, a 57-part series about two couples whose secrets are exposed after their devices are hacked, drew 75 million views in one week across TikTok and PineDrama.

It is part of the expanding micro-drama format. Episodes typically last about a minute and end with a cliffhanger, allowing an entire series to be followed in small portions.

About 28 million people watch programs on PineDrama, according to figures cited by The Atlantic. Young viewers, women and people of color form important parts of the audience. Fanbase and Minivela have also promoted stories featuring Black and Latino creators and casts.

Unpredictable work changes viewing

A delivery driver waiting for the next order or a freelancer checking for another assignment may have several spare minutes, but no reliable block of free time. Micro-dramas fit those gaps more easily than a feature film.

Nearly 30 percent of Americans participate in some form of gig work, according to The Atlantic. Columnist Xochitl Gonzalez argues that irregular employment contributes to a class divide in concentration and leisure.

Income affects what people can afford, but predictable working hours also determine whether they can set aside an evening to read, exercise or watch a film without constantly checking for work.

US theatrical releases fell from 910 in 2019 to 670 in 2025. That decline shows cinema’s reduced position in the entertainment market, while a separate survey cited by the magazine found that 78 percent of respondents considered moviegoing a luxury.

Longer stories face pressure

Actor Timothée Chalamet has expressed sympathy for filmmakers trying to retain attention as studios shorten opening acts and increase pacing. His comments reflected concern about changing audience habits rather than a broad defence of studio decisions.

Micro-dramas suggest that interest in fictional storytelling remains strong. They offer continuing plots, suspense and resolution without requiring viewers to commit to an uninterrupted sitting.

Gonzalez warns that the result could be a cultural market divided by income and free time. Longer films may increasingly reach people with predictable schedules, while others are served stories designed for commutes, breaks and periods spent waiting for work.

The growth of mobile drama is not simply evidence of declining patience. It also reveals how employment, cost and control over personal time are influencing what audiences can realistically watch.

Sources: The Atlantic, Fanbase, Minivela