Russia’s new anti-drone system fails miserably when actually tested in combat

Even Russian military experts cast doubt on the system months ago.

Modern warfare moves fast, and keeping heavy armor safe on the battlefield has become a high-stakes guessing game.

Military engineers keep designing high-tech shields to guard armored crews from above.

Yet, real combat often tells a very different story.

High hopes backfire

A freshly released video from the front lines in Ukraine shows a brand-new Russian defense system failing its big test, as a small explosive drone flies straight into the rear of a modernized Russian battle tank.

The tank carried a high-tech defense shield called the Arena-M. Russia built the setup with specialized radar and twelve launcher tubes to blast incoming threats out of the sky.

Ukrainian military outlet Militarnyi spotted the incident near the eastern village of Maiak. Drone footage shows the heavy armor sitting helpless as the strike hits.

Russian state outlet Izvestia reported earlier this summer that tanks with these new shields were heading straight into active combat. Engineers finished qualification testing in 2024, promising full coverage for frontline crews.

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Blindsided by plastic

The failure did not surprise everyone. Inside Russia, defense analysts had already raised red flags about the system.

Military expert Viktor Murakhovsky warned in late 2025 that small attack drones are extraordinarily hard for conventional radars to spot. Plastic makes up most of these cheap flying bombs.

According to Defence Blog, Murakhovsky explained that standard radar systems look for fast jets or heavy missiles. They struggle when a tiny drone flies low, travels slowly, and weaves unpredictably through the air.

“The radar has not yet achieved this level of detection,” Murakhovsky admitted during his critique.

Old gear, new labels

This design flaw points to deeper troubles inside Russian arms factories. Years of reliance on Western electronics left domestic manufacturers stranded once international sanctions choked off supply lines.

Cut off from foreign high-tech parts, Russian builders turned back to older domestic components. The results have been disappointing, leaving soldiers with rushed fixes.

The Arena-M certainly looks sleeker than the crude metal cages welded onto armored roofs earlier in the war. But fancy design counts for little when cheap drones get through anyway.