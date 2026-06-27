Robin Hood’s Sherwood Forest oak dies at 1,200 years old

The loss of a familiar natural landmark has put new attention on how historic landscapes are protected. Conservationists say its decline offers lessons for other old trees.

The Major Oak, the ancient Sherwood Forest tree long linked to the Robin Hood legend, is believed to have died after failing to grow new leaves this spring, BBC reported, citing the RSPB.

The oak stood in Nottinghamshire, central England, and was estimated to be up to 1,200 years old. Its huge trunk, broad canopy and folklore connection made it one of Britain’s most visited and recognized trees.

The RSPB, a UK conservation charity that manages Sherwood Forest, said the tree had been declining for several years.

Experts believe several pressures combined over time, including heavy tourism, compacted soil, structural supports, drought and heat.

Years of pressure damaged the roots

For generations, visitors gathered around the tree, and some once climbed into its hollow trunk.

The hollow was caused by fungi, though legend connected it to Robin Hood’s hideout.

A fence later kept crowds back, but conservationists said the soil around the oak had already been heavily compressed. That made it harder for the roots to receive water, oxygen and nutrients.

People writes that investigations found the surrounding soil was extremely hard and lacking in life. The root system was also smaller than expected.

The tree will remain in place

The Major Oak will not be removed. The RSPB said it will stay standing as a monument and continue to support wildlife as it slowly decays.

Dead and dying ancient trees can provide habitat for insects, fungi, birds and small mammals. Their wood also returns nutrients to the soil, helping other plants grow.

Dame Judi Dench, who is known for her interest in ancient trees and serves as a Woodland Trust ambassador, also paid tribute.

Quoted by BBC, she said: “The Major Oak has provided inspiration for countless stories, poems, paintings and people for more than 1,000 years – all the while itself teeming with life and providing a home to an enormous range of wildlife.”

A wider conservation lesson

Woodland Trust adviser Ed Pyne told BBC: “To see the loss of a tree like this is always incredibly tragic.”

He said the Major Oak’s history and visibility made its decline especially significant, but warned that many other ancient trees face similar pressures with far less public attention.

Nature minister Mary Creagh said: “It is sad news that we have lost the Major Oak, a much-loved part of Sherwood Forest and our national heritage.”

She linked the loss to the growing strain that climate change is placing on woodlands across the country.

For campaigners, the tree’s decline underlines the need for stronger protection of ancient trees before damage becomes irreversible.

They argue that old trees are not only cultural landmarks, but living habitats that support rare wildlife, store carbon and preserve centuries of ecological history.

Sources: BBC, People, RSPB