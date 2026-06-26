Ex-Trump adviser pleads guilty to leaking sensitive defense notes

The actual details of the security breach paint a surprising picture of modern espionage.

Handling top-secret information requires absolute discretion and a strict adherence to safety protocols.

When high-ranking officials cut corners with state secrets, the consequences can reshape entire careers and legal legacies. A major political figure just learned that lesson the hard way in a federal courtroom.

A solemn confession

On Friday morning, former national security adviser John Bolton stood before a federal judge in Maryland and admitted to a serious crime according to NPR.

The longtime Washington insider officially pleaded guilty to mishandling classified data.

“And I am sorry for it,” Bolton told the court. The admission marks a stunning downfall for a man who once directed America’s highest level of foreign policy.

Under his new plea deal, the former adviser faces up to five years in federal prison. He must also pay a massive $2.25 million fine and give up all his government retirement benefits.

Secrets on AOL

The actual details of the security breach paint a surprising picture of modern espionage. Federal prosecutors revealed that Bolton regularly took handwritten notes during classified briefings with military and intelligence leaders.

He then shared those notes with two relatives. Instead of using secure channels, Bolton sent over a thousand pages of secret defense information through text messages and an old AOL email account.

The mistake became dangerous after Bolton left the administration in 2019. According to the government, Iranian hackers managed to breach that personal email account, gaining access to the sensitive national defense notes.

His attorney, Abbe Lowell, defended the decision to settle. Lowell stated that Bolton “did what real leaders do” by taking responsibility and saving government resources.

A rare conviction

Bolton previously argued that the prosecution was a political revenge plot driven by his fierce criticism of Donald Trump. The current administration has faced similar weaponization complaints after trying to target other political opponents.

However, legal analysts say this particular case stands on solid ground. Stacey Young, a former Justice Department attorney, noted that while the public is rightly skeptical of political prosecutions, this case is legitimate.

The outcome stands in sharp contrast to Trump’s own legal battles. While the former president faced serious charges for hoarding classified documents at his Florida estate, a judge eventually threw his case out completely.

Sources: NPR