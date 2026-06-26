Trump’s granddaughter blasted over online tour of the White House

Many argued the estate belongs to the citizens rather than a single family.

Growing up in the public eye often means giving up your personal privacy. Young people often post simple updates for their friends. But sometimes, showing off your weekend plans sparks a massive national debate.

Grand tour goes viral

Donald Trump’s granddaughter recently took her audience behind highly guarded doors. Kai Trump documented her weekend schedule on YouTube for her 1.5 million subscribers.

Accoridng to Unilad the nineteen-year-old filmed herself preparing for the UFC Freedom 250 event. Before heading out, she brought the cameras into her grandfather’s famous residence to shower and change clothes.

That is when a very brief greeting caused a giant stir. “Alright guys, welcome into my house!” Kai said to her viewers as she stood outside the building.

She kept the lens focused as she walked through the main entrance. Her footage captured the historic hallways before she eventually moved up to the private second floor.

Fierce online debate

When the clip hit the social platform X, angry viewers pushed back against her casual remark. Critics quickly pointed out that the federal government actually owns the entire property.

Many argued the estate belongs to the citizens rather than a single family. “Why is Donald Trump’s granddaughter calling the White House ‘my house’? It belongs to the American people,” one user wrote.

Another upset critic compared the situation to previous administrations. “If this was Obama’s kids doing this all hell would break lose,” they added.

Supporters quickly rushed to defend the young creator. “She is just a kid. That is her grandpa’s residence til his term is one so yes it is her home til his term is up,” someone countered.

Living with guards

This viral video is just one piece of her highly visible lifestyle. In a separate interview, Kai discussed the harsh realities of living with a constant security detail.

During an appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, she told hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak that ordinary activities feel awkward. Having federal agents sitting two tables away easily ruins a normal date.

She eventually had to completely change her mindset. “I’ve had to learn, in the last year, ‘yes they’re following me’ but also focus and pretend like they’re not there,” the teenager explained.

“But once I was like ‘their only job is to protect me’ and I’m going to focus on me and let them do their job, it made it so much easier,” she added.

Sources: YouTube, X, Impaulsive podcast